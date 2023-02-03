Cormark Boosts Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Price Target to C$73.00

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Cormark from C$63.00 to C$73.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target points to a potential upside of 36.55% from the stock’s current price.

AFN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$53.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$65.50 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$61.63.

Ag Growth International Stock Performance

Shares of Ag Growth International stock traded up C$2.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$53.46. 110,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,711. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$44.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$39.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.46. Ag Growth International has a one year low of C$28.80 and a one year high of C$53.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.33.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International ( TSE:AFN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.18 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$402.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$388.38 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ag Growth International will post 4.1099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

