Cormark Raises Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target to C$74.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective upped by Cormark from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RCI.B. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “focus stock” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.50 to C$71.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$71.30.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock traded up C$0.43 on Friday, hitting C$64.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,984. Rogers Communications has a 52-week low of C$50.53 and a 52-week high of C$80.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 385.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$62.91 and a 200-day moving average price of C$58.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.05.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

