Costain Group (LON:COST) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $40.11

Shares of Costain Group PLC (LON:COST – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 40.11 ($0.50) and traded as high as GBX 47.10 ($0.58). Costain Group shares last traded at GBX 46.50 ($0.57), with a volume of 125,305 shares trading hands.

Costain Group Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 40.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 40.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £128.05 million and a P/E ratio of -22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.83, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costain Group

In related news, insider Kate Rock acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.47) per share, with a total value of £19,000 ($23,465.48).

About Costain Group

Costain Group PLC provides smart infrastructure solutions for the energy, water, transportation, and defense markets in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the road, rail, and integrated transport markets.

