Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,230 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $12,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the second quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,928 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 673 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the second quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the second quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 758 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $4.12 on Friday, hitting $519.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,902. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $483.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $501.78. The company has a market capitalization of $230.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $54.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.67 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $556.39.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

