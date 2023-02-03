Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Position Decreased by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $327,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 52.4% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 29,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 10,104 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 912.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 111,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 100,235 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 17.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 15,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 16.5% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 102,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 14,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Coterra Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $24.73 on Friday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.22 and a 12 month high of $36.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.68. The company has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.27.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 44.15%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Equities analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coterra Energy

In other Coterra Energy news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $138,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 225,755 shares in the company, valued at $6,239,868.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

