Cowen Boosts Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target to $480.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at Cowen from $476.00 to $480.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DECK. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $390.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $444.85.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $421.33 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $212.93 and a fifty-two week high of $433.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $398.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $355.79. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $10.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.41 by $1.07. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.05, for a total value of $375,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,173,864.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.05, for a total transaction of $375,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,173,864.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Garcia sold 2,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.36, for a total value of $752,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,992,403.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,520 shares of company stock worth $3,321,567 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Deckers Outdoor

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DECK. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $882,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,811,000 after buying an additional 12,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 8,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Read More

