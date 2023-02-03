Cowen Cuts Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $195.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Cowen from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.07.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $150.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Apple has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $179.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Apple will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 75.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 5,935.2% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 229,929 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.