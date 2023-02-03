CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Stock Performance

CPSH opened at $3.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.90 and a 200 day moving average of $3.14. CPS Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $6.75 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CPS Technologies

CPS Technologies Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPSH. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 291.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 48,725 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CPS Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CPS Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. 9.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPS Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing or Internet, telecommunications, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas end markets. The firm focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of custom metal matrix composite components.

