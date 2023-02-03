CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
CPS Technologies Stock Performance
CPSH opened at $3.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.90 and a 200 day moving average of $3.14. CPS Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85.
CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $6.75 million during the quarter.
CPS Technologies Company Profile
CPS Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing or Internet, telecommunications, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas end markets. The firm focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of custom metal matrix composite components.
