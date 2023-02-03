Craig Hallum Begins Coverage on Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER)

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Aterian to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Aterian from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Aterian to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Aterian alerts:

Aterian Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATER opened at $1.56 on Monday. Aterian has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $7.26. The stock has a market cap of $126.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aterian

Aterian ( NASDAQ:ATER Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). Aterian had a negative return on equity of 28.09% and a negative net margin of 78.96%. The business had revenue of $66.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aterian will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aterian by 63.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 118,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 45,797 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Aterian in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Aterian by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,088,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 197,060 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Aterian by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,772,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 375,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Aterian by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,211,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,222,000 after purchasing an additional 133,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.17% of the company’s stock.

About Aterian

(Get Rating)

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aterian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aterian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.