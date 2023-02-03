Crane (NYSE:CR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $117.15

Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $117.15 and last traded at $117.13, with a volume of 46909 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.91.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Crane from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Crane from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Crane from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Crane from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.52.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $824.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.89 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.43%. Crane’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.90%.

In related news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 2,750 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total transaction of $290,207.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,845 shares in the company, valued at $2,727,422.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 117,103 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $12,225,553.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,460 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $36,274,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 151,409 shares of company stock worth $15,809,162. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Crane by 237.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

