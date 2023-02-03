Credit Suisse Group Boosts Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $220.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

META has been the topic of a number of other research reports. OTR Global lowered shares of Meta Platforms to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Meta Platforms from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $205.44.

META stock traded up $1.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $190.31. The stock had a trading volume of 28,228,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,048,254. Meta Platforms has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $242.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $504.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.85.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total value of $31,369.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,637.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total transaction of $1,338,429.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,702.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total transaction of $31,369.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,637.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,322 shares of company stock valued at $4,513,315. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in META. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $842,081,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $708,348,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $495,869,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $401,963,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $323,192,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

