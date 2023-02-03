Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0155 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DHY opened at $1.98 on Friday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $2.37.

In other Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund news, CIO Thomas J. Flannery acquired 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.84 per share, for a total transaction of $82,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 4.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 6,961 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 54.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 6,996 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the second quarter valued at $25,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 87.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 14,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.43% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund, which engages in seeking high current income investment. It seeks to deliver attractive returns from U.S. high yield bond markets to investors. The firm’s investment strategy is to maximize total return from monetizing macroeconomic themes and exploiting sector and issuer performance and rating dispersion.

