Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Hits New 1-Year High at $18.13

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.13 and last traded at $18.08, with a volume of 2592493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.38.

Credo Technology Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.68.

Insider Transactions at Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 5.34% and a positive return on equity of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $51.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total transaction of $539,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 12,543,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,213,190.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total transaction of $539,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 12,543,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,213,190.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 56,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $844,312.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 543,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,162,813.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 855,143 shares of company stock valued at $12,308,258. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Credo Technology Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 40.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

