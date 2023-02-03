Critical Review: Far Peak Acquisition (NASDAQ:FPAC) and Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT)

Far Peak Acquisition (NASDAQ:FPAC – Get Rating) and Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Far Peak Acquisition and Oportun Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Far Peak Acquisition N/A -134.43% 9.08% Oportun Financial -6.23% 11.52% 2.20%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Far Peak Acquisition and Oportun Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Far Peak Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Oportun Financial 0 1 4 0 2.80

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Oportun Financial has a consensus target price of $13.75, indicating a potential upside of 77.19%. Given Oportun Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Oportun Financial is more favorable than Far Peak Acquisition.

74.9% of Far Peak Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of Oportun Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 14.0% of Far Peak Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Oportun Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Far Peak Acquisition has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oportun Financial has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Far Peak Acquisition and Oportun Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Far Peak Acquisition N/A N/A $54.73 million N/A N/A Oportun Financial $626.80 million 0.41 $47.41 million ($1.66) -4.67

Far Peak Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oportun Financial.

About Far Peak Acquisition

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

