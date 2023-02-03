CSFB Lowers Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$76.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective cut by CSFB from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on IMO. Scotiabank downgraded Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised Imperial Oil to a “buy” rating and set a C$85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$82.00 to C$81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Imperial Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$77.46.

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

IMO stock traded down C$0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$67.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 539,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,314. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$68.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$65.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.60. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of C$52.28 and a 1 year high of C$79.83. The stock has a market cap of C$39.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil ( TSE:IMO Get Rating ) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.69 by C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 9.9899998 EPS for the current year.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

