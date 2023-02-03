CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) Stock Price Down 2.2%

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD – Get Rating) dropped 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €63.80 ($69.35) and last traded at €64.30 ($69.89). Approximately 179,410 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 148,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at €65.75 ($71.47).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EVD. Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($86.96) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €77.00 ($83.70) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($65.22) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Get CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €61.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is €54.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.51.

About CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, the United States, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, the Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.