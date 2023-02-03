CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock Position Increased by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,317 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 44,601 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 11,612 shares during the period. Alpha Family Trust acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter valued at $246,000. Meridian Management Co. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% during the third quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 54,551 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 3.0% in the third quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 16,847 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Puzo Michael J grew its position in CVS Health by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 63,088 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,016,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS Health Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVS. TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.13.

CVS Health stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,150,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,035,538. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $84.82 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The firm has a market cap of $113.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.98%.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.