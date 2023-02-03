DA Davidson Comments on First Interstate BancSystem, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FIBK)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Interstate BancSystem in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.80 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.55. The consensus estimate for First Interstate BancSystem’s current full-year earnings is $3.99 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FIBK. Stephens raised First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut First Interstate BancSystem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

FIBK opened at $37.06 on Friday. First Interstate BancSystem has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $46.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.62%.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, major shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. sold 3,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $178,193.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,454 shares in the company, valued at $3,768,062.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. sold 3,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $178,193.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,768,062.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Riley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total transaction of $103,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,549 shares in the company, valued at $2,012,356.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,852 shares of company stock worth $1,719,869 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,723,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,979,000 after purchasing an additional 192,944 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 61.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,710,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,287,000 after buying an additional 3,311,462 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank grew its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 5,153.6% during the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 7,951,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,049,000 after buying an additional 7,800,583 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 2.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,691,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,936,000 after purchasing an additional 118,736 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 152.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,344,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626,221 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

