DA Davidson Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 2nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.20. The consensus estimate for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s current full-year earnings is $1.25 per share.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 32.57%. The firm had revenue of $42.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.79 million.

NFBK has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NFBK opened at $14.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.15. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $16.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.62 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 4th quarter valued at $1,801,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 43,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, Director Gil Chapman sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $69,696.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,602.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, Director Gil Chapman sold 4,800 shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $69,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,317 shares in the company, valued at $730,602.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Connors, Jr. sold 6,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $101,373.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,370,372.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s payout ratio is currently 39.39%.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Through its subsidiary, Northfield Bank, its business consists of originating multifamily and other commercial real estate loans, purchasing investment securities, including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, and, to a lesser extent, depositing funds in other financial institutions.

