DA Davidson Increases Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Price Target to $35.00

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at DA Davidson from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.21% from the company’s previous close.

WNC has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Wabash National from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Wabash National stock opened at $29.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Wabash National has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 1.68.

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. Wabash National had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $657.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Wabash National’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wabash National will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 8,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $192,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 419,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,059,096. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 39,756 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $912,797.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,710,404.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 8,006 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $192,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 419,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,059,096. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WNC. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wabash National by 9.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,894,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,476,000 after purchasing an additional 170,835 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Wabash National by 5.0% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,361,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,494,000 after acquiring an additional 65,347 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its holdings in Wabash National by 4.4% during the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,054,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,322,000 after acquiring an additional 44,797 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,234,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,764,000 after acquiring an additional 188,656 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the company or through independent dealers.

