Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC) Trading Up 5.7%

Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC – Get Rating) was up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.78 and last traded at $3.71. Approximately 76,291 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 97,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.51.

Dakota Gold Stock Down 3.3 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.39.

Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other Dakota Gold news, Director Alice D. Schroeder bought 41,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.02 per share, with a total value of $126,824.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 126,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,830.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Alice D. Schroeder acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $57,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 146,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Alice D. Schroeder acquired 41,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.02 per share, with a total value of $126,824.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 126,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,830.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Dakota Gold by 25.1% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Dakota Gold by 237.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,831 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Dakota Gold by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 21,127 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dakota Gold in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Dakota Gold by 30.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 34,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.67% of the company’s stock.

Dakota Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Blind Gold, City Creek, Homestake Paleoplacer, Tinton, West Corridor, Ragged Top, Poorman Anticline, Maitland, and South Lead/Whistler Gulch projects located Homestake District, South Dakota.

