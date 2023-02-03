Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $170.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Darden Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Darden Restaurants from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $134.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $152.76.

NYSE DRI opened at $147.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.46 and a 200-day moving average of $135.85. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $110.96 and a 1-year high of $152.08.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 42.51%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.76%.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $334,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $334,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $739,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,310,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,457 shares of company stock worth $1,681,260 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,911,012,000 after acquiring an additional 362,658 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 15.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,757,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $727,311,000 after purchasing an additional 763,728 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 33.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,110,000 after purchasing an additional 394,786 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 18.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,512,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $201,066,000 after buying an additional 240,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 3.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,284,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $162,228,000 after buying an additional 42,079 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

