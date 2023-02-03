Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST) Shares Up 3.9%

Data Storage Co. (OTCMKTS:DTST – Get Rating) shot up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.88 and last traded at $1.87. 25,371 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 19,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.
Data Storage Trading Up 3.9 %
The company has a market cap of $12.75 million, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.05.
Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.42 million during the quarter. Data Storage had a negative net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.30%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Data Storage
Data Storage Company Profile
Data Storage Corp. engages in the provision of business continuity services. These services include disaster recovery, infrastructure as a service, and cyber security. Its other services and solutions include data protection services, data center and security, voice and data solutions, and email archival solutions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Data Storage (DTST)
- Cathie Woods’ Ark Innovation ETF Set To Rebound in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Stock Gains Momentum On Positive News
- Harley-Davidson Inc. Stock, Is It Time To Buy?
- The Bottom Is In For Meta Platforms, Volatility Is Not Over
- Analyzing Alaska Air’s Recent Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Data Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.