Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST) Shares Up 3.9%

Data Storage Co. (OTCMKTS:DTST – Get Rating) shot up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.88 and last traded at $1.87. 25,371 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 19,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

The company has a market cap of $12.75 million, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.05.

Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.42 million during the quarter. Data Storage had a negative net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.30%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Data Storage during the first quarter worth $46,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Data Storage during the second quarter worth $84,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Data Storage during the third quarter worth $102,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Data Storage by 12.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Data Storage by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 349,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Data Storage Corp. engages in the provision of business continuity services. These services include disaster recovery, infrastructure as a service, and cyber security. Its other services and solutions include data protection services, data center and security, voice and data solutions, and email archival solutions.

