DataHighway (DHX) Price Reaches $2.32 on Exchanges

DataHighway (DHX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. One DataHighway coin can now be bought for approximately $2.32 or 0.00009837 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, DataHighway has traded down 3% against the dollar. DataHighway has a total market capitalization of $74.51 million and approximately $332,544.97 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DataHighway Profile

DataHighway launched on April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,060,581 coins. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here. DataHighway’s official website is www.datahighway.com.

DataHighway Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 2.32015801 USD and is down -0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $346,885.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

