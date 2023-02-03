Davis R M Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Davis R M Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,987,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,682,539,000 after buying an additional 197,709 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,773,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $623,225,000 after buying an additional 253,178 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,354,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 6,252,620 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,239,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,253,000 after purchasing an additional 68,403 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,131,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,626,000 after purchasing an additional 255,746 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $93.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.83. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $113.41.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

