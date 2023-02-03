Davis R M Inc. Sells 2,183 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,183 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in State Street in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $92.37 on Friday. State Street Co. has a one year low of $58.62 and a one year high of $103.76. The stock has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.56.

State Street Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.05%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of State Street to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on State Street from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.89.

State Street Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.