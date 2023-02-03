Davis R M Inc. Sells 267 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Davis R M Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burleson & Company LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,320.0% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 98.2% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $158.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.24. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $165.18.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.