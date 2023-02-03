Decentralized Social 1-Day Volume Tops $566,898.66 (DESO)

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. Decentralized Social has a total market capitalization of $106.68 million and approximately $566,898.66 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Decentralized Social has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. One Decentralized Social coin can now be purchased for $10.13 or 0.00042899 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Decentralized Social

Decentralized Social was first traded on March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. The official website for Decentralized Social is deso.com. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. Decentralized Social’s official message board is blog.deso.com.

Decentralized Social Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.Discord”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Social should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentralized Social using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

