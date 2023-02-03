Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Issues Earnings Results

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $10.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.41 by $1.07, Briefing.com reports. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Deckers Outdoor updated its FY23 guidance to $18.00-18.50 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $18.00-$18.50 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:DECK traded down $4.10 on Friday, reaching $417.23. 430,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,309. Deckers Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $212.93 and a fifty-two week high of $433.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $398.42 and its 200-day moving average is $355.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.89.

In other news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.45, for a total transaction of $392,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,207,026.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.45, for a total transaction of $392,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,207,026.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Garcia sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.36, for a total transaction of $752,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,922 shares in the company, valued at $5,992,403.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,520 shares of company stock worth $3,321,567. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $882,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 223.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,539 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at about $734,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at about $731,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.7% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DECK shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $390.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $444.85.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

