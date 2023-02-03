Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) PT Raised to $485.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $475.00 to $485.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $393.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $393.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.85.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $419.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $398.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $355.79. Deckers Outdoor has a 52-week low of $212.93 and a 52-week high of $433.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $10.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.41 by $1.07. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.42 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 18.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 2,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.36, for a total value of $1,001,347.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,657,254.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 2,520 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.36, for a total value of $1,001,347.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,657,254.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Garcia sold 2,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.36, for a total transaction of $752,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,992,403.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,520 shares of company stock valued at $3,321,567 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Deckers Outdoor

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. State Street Corp raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 720,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $197,123,000 after buying an additional 16,529 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 18.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 433,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,658,000 after acquiring an additional 66,072 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 7.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 368,334 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $94,054,000 after purchasing an additional 24,372 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 83.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $92,657,000 after acquiring an additional 164,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth $109,791,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.