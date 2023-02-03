DeepMarkit (CVE:MKT) Trading Down 20%

DeepMarkit Corp. (CVE:MKT – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 20% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 1,311,750 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 145% from the average session volume of 534,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

DeepMarkit Stock Down 20.0 %

The company has a market cap of C$3.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.05.

About DeepMarkit

(Get Rating)

DeepMarkit Corp. engages in the development and operation of digital marketing/promotions platform for retailers and other businesses. The company's DeepMarkit platform offers various promotion products and services that focus on game driven experiences and supporting various promotion models, including sweepstakes, giveaways, and contests.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DeepMarkit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DeepMarkit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.