DeepOnion (ONION) Price Reaches $0.0315 on Major Exchanges

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. DeepOnion has a market cap of $720,517.55 and $24.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded 33.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.0315 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.70 or 0.00231388 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00097723 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00055745 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00059980 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004261 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000425 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000141 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,891,447 coins and its circulating supply is 22,890,596 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

