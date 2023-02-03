Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.90-3.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.145-2.210 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.20 billion. Deluxe also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.90-$3.25 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DLX. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Deluxe to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deluxe in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Deluxe from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday.

Deluxe Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of Deluxe stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.43. 366,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,583. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.48 and its 200 day moving average is $19.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Deluxe has a 1 year low of $15.30 and a 1 year high of $33.57. The firm has a market cap of $881.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.55.

Deluxe Announces Dividend

Deluxe ( NYSE:DLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $555.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.00 million. Deluxe had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 2.68%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deluxe

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Deluxe by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,853,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,805,000 after purchasing an additional 91,503 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Deluxe by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,762,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,338,000 after acquiring an additional 9,867 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deluxe by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,412,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,707,000 after acquiring an additional 47,094 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Deluxe by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 980,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,647,000 after acquiring an additional 29,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Deluxe by 5.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 718,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,967,000 after buying an additional 35,629 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

