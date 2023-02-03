Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Receives “Outperform” Rating from SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink restated their outperform rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.65) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.75) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.35) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.90) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.05) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DNLI. Cowen started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Securities started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.50.

Denali Therapeutics Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of DNLI stock opened at $32.67 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.67. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 1.37. Denali Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $20.24 and a 12-month high of $39.43.

Insider Transactions at Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.01). Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.85% and a negative net margin of 273.34%. The business had revenue of $3.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.06 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $295,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 497,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,681,518.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Carole Ho sold 2,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.69, for a total transaction of $83,573.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,035,095. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $295,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 497,173 shares in the company, valued at $14,681,518.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,822 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,576 in the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 14,227 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 18,003 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,185,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,336,000 after buying an additional 74,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 878,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,253,000 after buying an additional 106,027 shares in the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

