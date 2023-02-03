Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Research Coverage Started at SVB Securities

SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of DNLI opened at $32.67 on Monday. Denali Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $20.24 and a 12-month high of $39.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.38 and its 200 day moving average is $30.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.01). Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.85% and a negative net margin of 273.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.06 million. On average, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Carole Ho sold 1,451 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $41,600.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,129,435.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 5,029 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $144,483.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,213,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,592,820.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 1,451 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $41,600.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,129,435.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,822 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,576. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 14,227 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 18,003 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,185,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,336,000 after acquiring an additional 74,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 878,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,253,000 after acquiring an additional 106,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

