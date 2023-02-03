Dero Market Capitalization Reaches $63.71 Million (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 3rd. Dero has a market cap of $63.71 million and $147,407.97 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for about $4.81 or 0.00020577 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded down 2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,355.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.24 or 0.00420643 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00099148 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00014413 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.76 or 0.00739691 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $138.15 or 0.00591521 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004281 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00184539 BTC.

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,257,054 coins. Dero’s official website is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

