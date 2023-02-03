Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target to $31.00

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential downside of 9.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PENN. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of PENN stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.31. 232,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,213,820. PENN Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $51.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.23.

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.20). PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PENN Entertainment will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 163,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $4,923,867.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 604,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,208,353.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 21.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 92.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 7,612 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $556,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in PENN Entertainment by 24.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 8,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

