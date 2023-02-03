Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €42.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.00 ($45.65) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DPW has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($43.48) price target on Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($48.91) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($54.35) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, January 26th. DZ Bank set a €51.00 ($55.43) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €61.00 ($66.30) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Deutsche Post Stock Performance

Shares of FRA DPW opened at €42.76 ($46.48) on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €37.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of €36.70. Deutsche Post has a one year low of €30.52 ($33.17) and a one year high of €41.32 ($44.91).

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

