DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Acquired by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,270 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 360 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in DexCom by 860.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 365 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 45,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $4,822,940.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,645 shares in the company, valued at $45,117,708.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $234,843.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,302,042.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 45,607 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $4,822,940.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,117,708.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,876 shares of company stock valued at $12,562,898 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DexCom stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,955. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.89 and a 12 month high of $134.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a PE ratio of 199.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.41.

DXCM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on DexCom from $117.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of DexCom to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of DexCom to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.94.

About DexCom

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.