Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Acquires 11,725 Shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,127 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 11,725 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 0.73% of Chase worth $5,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Chase by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 400,526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Chase by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,268,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Chase by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 304,686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its position in Chase by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 200,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Chase by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 165,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,381,000 after acquiring an additional 5,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Chase alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Chase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chase Trading Up 4.0 %

In other Chase news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total transaction of $135,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,699,262.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Chase stock opened at $97.57 on Friday. Chase Co. has a 12 month low of $74.36 and a 12 month high of $100.71. The company has a market capitalization of $926.92 million, a P/E ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.34. The company has a quick ratio of 10.58, a current ratio of 12.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chase had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $88.08 million during the quarter.

Chase Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Chase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.28%.

About Chase

(Get Rating)

Chase Corp. operates as a chemical company, which manufactures materials for high-reliability applications. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives, Industrial Tapes, and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants, and Additives segment offers innovative and specialized product offerings consisting of both end-use products and intermediates that are used in or integrated into another company’s products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.