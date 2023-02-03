Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $16.67 Million Stock Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,378 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of UDR worth $16,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in UDR by 10,083.3% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in UDR by 412.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in UDR during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UDR during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in UDR by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $808,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 984,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,821,915.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UDR. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on UDR from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on UDR from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on UDR to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho lowered their price target on UDR from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UDR in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UDR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

NYSE UDR opened at $44.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 90.63, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.18 and a 12 month high of $60.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.84 and a 200-day moving average of $42.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 6th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 310.20%.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

