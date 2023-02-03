Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $38.23 Million Stock Holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 880,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,536 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $38,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 11,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $57.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.38 and a 52 week high of $62.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.01 and its 200 day moving average is $50.29.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.82). Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BHF shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Brighthouse Financial to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.29.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

