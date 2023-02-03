Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $8.11 Million Stock Holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies were worth $8,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 165,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,201,051,000 after acquiring an additional 21,832 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 187,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 33,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 637,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,322,000 after purchasing an additional 21,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2,233.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 245,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,589,000 after purchasing an additional 234,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WAB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $87.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, insider Michael Fetsko sold 11,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $1,162,516.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,712,371.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 1,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $181,626.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,540.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Michael Fetsko sold 11,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $1,162,516.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,120 shares in the company, valued at $3,712,371.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

WAB opened at $105.46 on Friday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $78.26 and a 1-year high of $106.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.47.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 8.18%. As a group, research analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives, rebuilds freight locomotives, supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services, and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.