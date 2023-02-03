Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 770,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,976 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Boston Scientific worth $29,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,076,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.
In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $349,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,075,194.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 11,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $517,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,136,393.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $349,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,413 shares in the company, valued at $4,075,194.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 220,265 shares of company stock worth $9,561,634. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.
Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 5.50%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BSX shares. Mizuho started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.88.
Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.
