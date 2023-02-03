Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 770,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,976 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Boston Scientific worth $29,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,076,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $349,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,075,194.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 11,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $517,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,136,393.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $349,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,413 shares in the company, valued at $4,075,194.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 220,265 shares of company stock worth $9,561,634. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.7 %

BSX opened at $48.42 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $48.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $69.35 billion, a PE ratio of 106.82, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.79.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 5.50%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BSX shares. Mizuho started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.88.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Featured Stories

