Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Smith-Midland Co. (OTCMKTS:SMID)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Smith-Midland Co. (OTCMKTS:SMID – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,454 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Smith-Midland were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smith-Midland by 190.4% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in Smith-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Smith-Midland by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Smith-Midland by 9.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Smith-Midland by 76.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

Smith-Midland Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SMID opened at $21.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.53 and a 200-day moving average of $21.03. Smith-Midland Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The stock has a market cap of $113.39 million, a PE ratio of 143.67 and a beta of 0.78.

Smith-Midland Company Profile

Smith-Midland Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, leasing, licensing, selling, and installing of precast concrete products. The firm’s products include SlenderWall Lightweight Construction Panels, Sierra Wall, J-J Hooks Highway Safety Barrier, Easi-Set Precast Buildings and Easi-Span Expandable Precast Buildings, Easi-Set Utility Vault, SoftSound Soundwall Panels, Beach Prisms Erosion Control Modules and Beach Prisms Erosion Control Modules.

