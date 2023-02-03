Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Purchases 13,846 Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,742,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,846 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 1.68% of Gates Industrial worth $46,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,923,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,271,000 after acquiring an additional 800,524 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Gates Industrial by 197.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,041,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,314,000 after purchasing an additional 691,957 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Gates Industrial by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,759,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,552,000 after purchasing an additional 677,379 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Gates Industrial by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,399,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,131,000 after purchasing an additional 398,367 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Gates Industrial by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,052,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,274,000 after purchasing an additional 383,653 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gates Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Gates Industrial Price Performance

Shares of GTES opened at $13.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.56. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $16.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.87 and a 200-day moving average of $11.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $860.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.37 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gates Industrial Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

