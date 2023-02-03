Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.42-0.46 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $105-109 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $104.53 million. Digi International also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Digi International Trading Down 3.2 %

DGII stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.28. 208,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,745. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.64. Digi International has a 52-week low of $18.54 and a 52-week high of $43.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 66.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.24.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. Digi International had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $105.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Digi International will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Digi International to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stephens boosted their price target on Digi International from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Digi International from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Digi International to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Digi International in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Digi International has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 156.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 27,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 17,017 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Digi International during the third quarter worth $309,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Digi International by 32.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 7,552 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Digi International by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 6,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Digi International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 375,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Digi International, Inc engages in the provision of business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services, and solutions. It operates under the IoT Products and Services and IoT Solutions segments. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise, and government customers and secure IoT connectivity solutions.

