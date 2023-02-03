DigiByte Price Hits $0.0111 on Major Exchanges (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 3rd. DigiByte has a total market cap of $176.76 million and $7.31 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigiByte coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DigiByte has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,656.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000390 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.22 or 0.00419420 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00098695 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00014191 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.20 or 0.00732134 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.27 or 0.00588718 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001112 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004250 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00183985 BTC.
DigiByte Profile
DigiByte (DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,992,579,654 coins and its circulating supply is 15,982,303,652 coins. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com.
DigiByte Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for DigiByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigiByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.