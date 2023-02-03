Dillon & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Dillon & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Ecolab comprises about 1.6% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,544,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,780,863,000 after acquiring an additional 146,785 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Ecolab by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,079,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $543,784,000 after purchasing an additional 32,366 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Ecolab by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,563,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $448,548,000 after purchasing an additional 104,282 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Ecolab by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,336,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,744,000 after purchasing an additional 210,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova US LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 1,794,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,940,000 after purchasing an additional 103,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.13.

Ecolab Stock Down 2.7 %

ECL traded down $4.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $155.05. 380,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,010,395. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $192.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.99.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). Ecolab had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $139.66 per share, with a total value of $111,728.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,297.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Further Reading

