Dillon & Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Dillon & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 42,933 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $3,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EEFT. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 149.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 54,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 5,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 68,933.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 15,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.87, for a total transaction of $1,409,970.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,467,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,907,860.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.25.

Euronet Worldwide stock traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.04. 69,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,421. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74 and a beta of 1.37. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.60 and a fifty-two week high of $149.92.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

